Former Future Legends Field Now Named 4Rivers Equipment Stadium

February 16, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Future Legends is proud to announce in partnership with 4Rivers Equipment that the former Future Legends Field will now be known as 4Rivers Equipment Stadium as part of a multi-year naming rights agreement.

The preferred maintenance and equipment partner of Future Legends since 2022, 4Rivers will now extend that partnership to have their name on a key feature of the complex.

"4Rivers continues to be a valued partner for us and has been for the last two years," Future Legends Executive Director Casey Katofsky said. "To be able to create a staple at Future Legends with their name on it is a no-brainer"

4Rivers Equipment Stadium opened in 2023 by hosting a full season of events for both the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, highlighted by Hailstorm's 4-1 win over Forward Madison FC in a USL League One playoff match in October.

"Northern Colorado is a beautiful place to live and play, and we look forward to watching many sporting events in the newly named 4Rivers Equipment Stadium," said Damian Rice, 4Rivers' Branch Manager for Fort Collins.

As the professional teams at Future Legends move into TicketSocket Park, 4Rivers Equipment Stadium will continue to be utilized as a host venue for youth tournament championships, local high school games, and select Hailstorm and Northern Colorado Rain FC events.

