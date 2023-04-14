Owlz and Hailstorm Promo Schedule Officially Released

April 14, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







Check out all of the themes, promotional items, and giveaways for Northern Colorado Hailstorm and NoCo Owlz games this summer! Both teams are looking forward to starting their seasons on their home turf at Future Legends Field.

Mark your calendar for theme nights such as FNBO Fireworks night, Military Appreciation night, 80s night, New Belgium VooDoo night, and even Christmas in July!

Snag your tickets today!

Northern Colorado Hailstorm

16 Home Games at Future Legends

$15 : On-field standing room only

$23 : Sections 10-14

$28 : Sections 5-9

$33 : Sections 1-4

Kick Off: May 27th

Hailstorm Promotional Schedule

Purchase Hailstorm Tickets

Add Hailstorm Home Games to my Google Calendar

NoCo Owlz

48 Home Games at Future Legends

$15 : Sections 1-4

$15 : Sections 10-14

$25 : Sections 5-9

First Pitch: May 23rd

Owlz Promotional Schedule

Purchase Owlz Tickets

Add Owlz Home Games to my Google Calendar

Ticket pricing does not include tax and processing fees. For direct communication and assistance, please call our ticket office directly at 970-233-3630 or email us at tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

Season tickets and flex ticketing packages are still available!

Email tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com for inquiries.

Check out all of our ticket options!

Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm seasons at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. The capacity of Future Legends Field is 2,500 and each section is General Admission within price groups.

