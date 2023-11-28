Over $500,000 Donated by Somerset Patriots in 2023

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, donated over $500,000 to non-profits and throughout the community during 2023.

The donations come from money raised by the Somerset Patriots Foundation, as well as team and ownership charitable efforts throughout the year.

Close to $100,000 was raised for non-profit organizations that volunteered to work concession stands and portables at the ballpark for a percentage of the revenue of games the groups worked.

$60,000 was raised through on-site 50/50 raffles and online specialty theme jersey auctions for Veterans and military organizations, pediatric cancer foundations, as well as helped charities within the Black community.

Organizations supported by the Patriots in 2023 include Somerset Health Care Foundation, Greater Somerset County YMCA, Operation Shoebox New Jersey, Blue Star Families, The Brooke Healey Foundation, Operation Helping Hands, Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum, and the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to name a few.

Along with the team's community partner, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2137, $100 was donated to local charities for every home run hit by the Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark this season, totaling $9,700 for the 97 homers by Yankees prospects at TD Bank Ballpark. Beneficiaries of the program included Alternatives, Inc., Easter Seals New Jersey, Operation Shoebox New Jersey, SHIP (Samaritan Homeless Interim Program), St. John's Episcopal Church and Matheny Medical & Education Center.

Hundreds of groups also use Patriots games for fundraising events at the ballpark each season that are not included in the donation amount but are an integral part of the team's community efforts.

In addition, the total amount includes the donation of tickets, merchandise and experiences used for fundraising events in the community during the year.

