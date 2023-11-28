RubberDucks Chris Walsh Named Eastern League Head Groundskeeper of the Year

(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball named RubberDucks Head Groundskeeper Chris Walsh the Eastern League Head Groundskeeper of the Year.

This award was chosen using survey results of managers, players and executives of the Eastern League.

"Chris is simply the best groundskeeper in baseball," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "His tireless efforts and dedication are evident to all RubberDucks fans as Walsh maintains the best field in professional baseball. On behalf of the entire RubberDucks organization, we are incredibly proud of Chris and the work he, Assistant Groundskeeper Colt Boxler, and the entire gameday grounds staff put in to make the field at Canal Park the best playing surface in baseball. He is very deserving of this award and recognition by the league."

Walsh started with Akron in 2011 after spending time with the Aberdeen IronBirds, Mahoning Valley Scrappers and Camden Riversharks.

"We are pleased to recognize the winners of these awards as they work tirelessly behind the scenes to provide the best possible environment for our players and staffs," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "Their efforts are appreciated and do not go unnoticed by players and coaches throughout the Minor Leagues."

Walsh's efforts during his time with the RubberDucks earned him the 2016 Eastern League Diamond Pro Sports Field Manager of the Year award and earned Canal Park the 2018 Turface Ohio Field of the Year.

