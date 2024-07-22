Outside of the 90: with Devin Boyce

July 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI - Only five months into the season, Devin Boyce has undoubtedly made a name for himself in Madison. Fans recognize him as the blonde Energizer Bunny in the middle of the field, a player with a level of tenacity and fearlessness proven to be vital to the 'Mingos style of play this season. Between both the Jägermeister Cup and regular-season play, Boyce has been on the field for over 1,200 minutes, scoring three goals and tallying one assist so far this season. However, what the stats don't show is his work rate on the field.

"My hard work comes from my dad. He pushed me to work hard and give everything I have every time I'm on the field. Personally, I'm just a competitive person. I never want to lose when I'm on the pitch, and I feel like the bare minimum that I can give is 100%. My work rate can't waver. It's something I take pride in and has gotten me to where I'm at."

Growing up with a father who played professional soccer for 12 years, soccer was something that stuck with Boyce. His family shares a love for the sport, and Boyce always felt support in chasing after his dreams of playing professionally. His family will drive hours to cheer him on as he steps onto the field, no matter what jersey he has on.

During the offseason, Head Coach Matt Glaeser focused on bringing in players with experience in winning, and Devin Boyce was exactly the veteran the club was looking for. In 2021, the midfielder led Union Omaha to the League One title with five goals, nine assists, and 29 appearances, along with current teammates, Jake Crull, Ferrety Sousa, and John Murphy Jr. However, Boyce has a good feeling about his new team and the direction their headed midway through the season.

"I definitely see a lot of the same qualities in this team that my championship team had at Omaha. We have a lot of experience in the locker room, and we've all meshed really well together. We're able to laugh and joke around in the locker room every day while translating that into being competitive on the pitch. If we didn't have that trust and understanding of one another in the locker room, it's easy for things to fall apart on the pitch. I think we have a tight group, and it's really a joy to come to work every day."

Boyce talked about the fun the group has off the field, too, saying they've gone to Devil's Lake, James Madison Park, and the Terrace at Memorial Union. The team has helped him get to know the area and adjust to life in Madison, but he says the fans have really helped him feel like he's home.

"The fans are the best in the League as far as overall home environments. It really is a twelfth player out there. You can tell how involved they are in the game, and they bring support to the team that is unmatched. When we're walking out and you can feel the crowd behind you, it just brings another element to your game - it's a huge advantage for us."

As Boyce continues to shine on the field, repping the pink and blue, his mind is set on bringing Madison its first championship. He feels that the coaching staff has built confident players who can be who they are on the field, and that'll show during the second half of the season.

"Stick behind the team. Although the club hasn't brought the success that the fans have wanted thus far, the time is coming. There's going to be dips in the season, but the quality that we have on this team is going to take us a long way. I have a lot of respect and confidence in our group that we're going to be successful come the end of the season."

Catch Devin Boyce and Forward Madison on Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm CT as they take on Central Valley Fuego FC. This match was originally scheduled for July 13th but was postponed due to weather conditions. Fans can purchase tickets here, which will also include access to the Forward Futures versus Chicago House AC match at 4pm.

