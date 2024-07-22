Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Central Valley Fuego FC

July 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

It's a quick turnaround for the boys in pink and blue as they play Central Valley Fuego FC at home on Wednesday, July 24th at 7pm CT. The 'Mingos are coming off a crucial Jägermeister Cup win on Saturday against Lexington SC, and they'll look to gain another three points in some unfinished business against Fuego.

THIS SEASON AGAINST CENTRAL VALLEY FUEGO FC

Before the weather delay, FMFC and Fuego were 1-1, with Chaney scoring against his former team with an assist from Derek Gebhard.

The last time these two teams played a full game against each other, Forward Madison won on the road, 3-0. Fuego played with a man down after the 60th minute and all three goals came in the first half from Derek Gebhard, Devin Boyce, and John Murphy Jr. to secure their first win of the 2024 season.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

On Saturday, Forward Madison edged out a 1-0 win against Lexington SC after a late goal from substitute, Wolfgang Prentice.

Bernd Schipmann and the Forward defense recorded their eighth clean sheet of the season and the 'Mingos now sit at the top of the table in Group 2 of the Jägermeister Cup.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Forward was able to bounce back with a win on Saturday after losing two games in a row and playing a partial game due to weather. Here's how they'll need to play against Fuego to keep the results coming:

In the attack:

Turn possession into chances. In their last two games, Forward has dominated in possession; however, they had less than five shots on goal in each game. They'll need to find ways to connect passes and take chances in the final third to build momentum, and not just possession.

On defense:

Neutralize Central Valley Fuego counterattacks. Fuego is known for quickly storming down the field, and Forwrad will need to find a way to maintain high pressure to limit counterattack opportunities. Look for Villalobos and Mesias to play tight defense in the middle as well.

Win more duels. Facing up against Fuego is going to be crucial for the 'Mingos on Wednesday. Look for the guys to play big and aggressive on one-on-one defense, either on the ground or in the air.

NEXT MATCH:

Next up, FMFC plays their last home match in their four-game home stretch at Breese Stevens Field. They'll face Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for the first time this season on Saturday, July 27th. The match kicks off at 7pm CT and tickets can still be purchased here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCVF

Wednesday, July 24th, 2024

7:00pm CT kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

7/24 Tickets

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCVF Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 5-1-4

CVF: 1-6-2

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.