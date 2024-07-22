Match Preview: Central Valley Fuego FC vs Forward Madison FC

July 22, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE:

With Match 10 being rescheduled due to weather, Central Valley Fuego makes their way to Madison, Wisconsin again this Wednesday, June 24, to play against Forward Madison FC! This is the second time (technically) that the two teams face each other in the 2024 season. Expect an exciting, adrenaline fueled match between these two teams.

HISTORY VS. FORWARD MADISON FC

Central Valley Fuego FC and Forward Madison FC have faced each other seven times since 2022, with Fuego FC holding a record of 3-2-2 in the series. In their previous encounter earlier in this season, Fuego took a loss, with Madison scoring 3 points.

In their seven previous matchups, Central Valley Fuego has secured 3 wins, and came to a draw, twice. The most notable win for Fuego FC came on September 21, 2022, when they defeated the Mingos 3-0 at home. Fuego FC has managed to score a total of ten goals across these encounters. The highest scoring game, came to a 4-4 draw, last year in August 2023.

Forward Madison currently has two ex-Fuego players in the form of Christian Chaney and Cherif Dieye. Are they prepared to face off against their former team under the leadership of Jermaine Jones? Or will Jones boys secure a win this Wednesday?

WHAT TO LOOK FOR:

Central Valley Fuego just came off from a win against Spokane Velocity. Fueled by determination to keep their win streak going, Fuego FC will be stepping into Breese Stevens Field with a different mindset than before.

NEXT MATCH:

Things are going to get super at Fresno State Soccer Stadium as Central Valley Fuego FC returns home on July 27, 2024 to play against South Georgia Tormenta to the backdrop of Marvel Super Hero Night!

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCV

Wednesday, July 24, 2024

5:00 PM PT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

Watch Party: Crow & Wolf Brewing Company at 4:30 PM PT

In-game updates: @cvfuego or @fuego_futbol

Stats: MADvCV Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

CV: 1-6-2

MAD: 5-1-4

