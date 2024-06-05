Our Very Own Carlos González Named CPL Manager of the Month for May

June 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







After an undefeated month of May in Canadian Premier League action, Atlético Ottawa's Carlos González has been named the league's Manager of the Month.

Atleti defeated Valour, Pacific and Forge, while drawing with Vancouver FC to go 3-1-0 during the month. In the process, they scored seven goals and conceded just once. A 3-0 victory against Forge to end the month was particularly significant, as it was the first time they had defeated the Hamilton side at TD Place Stadium.

González is the second member of Atlético Ottawa to receive recognition this month, as forward Rubén del Campo was named the league's Player of the Month for May.

Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis was the league's Manager of the Month for April, the opening month of the 2024 CPL season.

