Atlético Ottawa's Carlos González, Del Campo Win Individual Awards

June 5, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa striker Rubén Del Campo in action at TD Place

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's stunning start to the 2024 Canadian Premier League season has been rewarded as Head Coach Carlos González and striker Rubén del Campo received personal awards. González was named Manager of the Month and Del Campo was named Player of the Month in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) awards for May, as Atlético remains unbeaten and top of the table.

Atlético was unbeaten throughout May (3-1-0), including a famous first-ever win against defending CPL champions Forge FC at TD Place (3-0). Del Campo was in fine form, scoring in every match as the Swiss-born forward leads the goalscoring chart (5) and was named in the 'Team of the Week' for four consecutive weeks having equalled the league record for consecutive matches with a goal scored. Atlético boasts the league's best attack (18 goals scored) and second-best defence (six goals conceded).

"I'm not only happy about the goals that he's scoring, but what he gives to the team," Atlético Ottawa manager Carlos González told CanPL.ca. "He's capable to hold the ball in certain moments and giving us possession. He's able to press high, to be aggressive and to give problems to the centre-backs of the other team. He's capable to thread in behind the defensive line. So he's doing many good things."

As Atlético Ottawa continues to chart further success in the capital, fans who are eager to secure their part can join the Atleti Family by purchasing their prorated Season Seat Membership with all the perks. June is the last month they are available for purchase and you can find full details on benefits and perks at atleticoottawa.club.

