Fernando López Steps Away as CEO of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today announced that CEO and General Manager Fernando López has stepped away from his role with the Ottawa-based Canadian Premier League (CPL) club.

"We deeply appreciate Fernando's commitment during his time at the club and we wish him the greatest success in his future endeavours," said Miguel-Ángel Gil Martín, CEO, Atlético de Madrid. "Atlético de Madrid remains committed to our project in Ottawa, and we look forward to building upon the strong foundations created by Fernando and his team as we strive for greater success in Canada."

Since he arrived at the club with its inception in 2020, Fernando has played a pivotal role in establishing Atlético Ottawa, both on and off the field. López instituted the 'Atleti Way' and built a professional soccer club from the ground up, growing the club in all key categories, year over year.

López moved from Spain to live in Canada five years ago. During his tenure, his determination and passion have been instrumental in reaching important milestones such as; being crowned the 2022 Regular Season Champions, hosting the 2022 CPL Finals in front of a record-setting 15,000 fans, as well as winning five CPL Business Awards including the 2023 CPL Club of the Year.

Atlético Ottawa President and Strategic Partner, Jeff Hunt, added: "Atlético Ottawa wants to thank Fernando for his time during these 5 seasons with the club. His leadership and strategic vision have been fundamental to establishing today a successful organization. We sincerely thank Fernando for his dedication and professionalism, and we want to state that he is leaving an immense footprint in all our hearts. Atleti and Ottawa will always be your home."

In the interim, Atletico Ottawa's Business Operations will be spearheaded by Jon Sinden, Chief Operating Officer and the Football Operations will be led by JD Ulanowski Assistant General Manager and Director of Football Operations, alongside Head Coach Carlos González. All aspects of the business will receive support from leaders from Atlético de Madrid, who are committed to the development of this project and the growth of soccer in Canada.

In leaving Ottawa, López said: "I am honoured to have played a small part in the history of Atlético Ottawa and I will be forever grateful for the support and love I have received over all these years from all our players, coaches, staff and fans. I leave knowing the club is in the best possible place. We are top of the CPL table and unbeaten and in the hands of a great group of talented players and coaches and an amazing front office team. I will miss you all and I will hold many massive memories that I will cherish forever. A piece of me will always remain in Ottawa, and trust from this day, I will be your biggest supporter."

