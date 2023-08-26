Otters Win Late Night Thriller Over Y'alls

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters scored two go-ahead runs in the eighth inning and held on in the ninth for a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Bosse Field.

The game start was delayed two hours and eight minutes due to wet field conditions before an eventual 8:45 p.m. first pitch. The game concluded at 11:41 PM CT.

Tied at two in the bottom of the eighth, Jomar Reyes started off the Otters' charge with a leadoff single. Kona Quiggle followed with a walk.

A fielders' choice followed with Reyes out at third and Quiggle replacing him at second base.

Bryan Rosario then batted a ball to the left side. The Y'alls second baseman threw the ball under the glove of the first baseman and to the backstop with Quiggle scoring the go-ahead run on the error.

George Callil capped the inning by driving in Rosario on his RBI single for what amounted to the game winning run.

Florence brought some drama to the ninth inning with a single and an error leading to a run. The game-tying run reached scoring position but Jake Polancic induced a strikeout and flyout to give the Otters the win.

Tim Holdgrafer did not factor into the decision but was brilliant from the mound tossing seven shutout innings. He retired the first ten batters of the game. The Evansville ace struck out five batters and allowed just five baserunners, all on singles.

Kevin Davis earned his fourth win of the season for recording two outs in the eighth inning.

Evansville scored the first runs of the ballgame in the sixth. Two walks and a HBP followed by a Florence infield error led to two runs.

The Y'alls tied the game in the eighth with two runs courtesy of a walk and two singles with the runs scoring on a fielders' choice and sacrifice fly.

Callil led the Otters with three hits while Reyes notched a two-hit night. Polancic earned his league-leading 17th save of the season.

Evansville's magic number to make the 2023 Frontier League playoffs is down to two with the Otters needing a win and Washington loss on Sunday to clinch their playoff spot at Bosse Field.

The Otters and Y'alls will face off in the series finale at 12:35 PM CT on Sunday at Bosse Field. The final regular season home game of the season is Warrick County and Little League Day along with a Dog Days of Summer with fans encouraged to bring their dogs and discounted hot dogs. Sunday is the final regular season home game at Bosse Field.

