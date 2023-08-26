Boulders Drop Series Opener to Tri-City

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders suffered a slight setback in their pursuit of the Frontier League playoffs, dropping their series opener against the Tri-City ValleyCats, 8-3, Friday at Clover Stadium.

The loss drops New York (50-37) a full game back of Tri-City (53-34), which currently owns the final playoff spot, leaving it an even three games back with nine games left in the regular season. Fortunately for New York, first place teams Quebec (54-33) and New Jersey (54-33) also lost Friday.

The ValleyCats jumped out to a three-run lead out of the gate, and the Boulders were never able to catch up. New York scored runs in the second and third inning on a Thomas Walraven home run and fielding error by Tri-City, respectively, to pull within one run.

Tri-City scored again in the fourth, but New York countered in the fifth inning on a solo homer by Patrick Kivlehan. The West Nyack native and former big leaguer has now homered nine times in his last 16 games.

Tri-City pulled away with four runs over the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings.

The Boulders will look to even the series against the ValleyCats and continue their push for the playoffs Saturday at 6:00 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

