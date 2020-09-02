Otters Virtual Broadcast Premiering Now on Youtube

The virtual Evansville Otters game broadcast, the third virtual Otters production in 2020, is premiering now on the Evansville Otters Youtube channel! Click here to watch the virtual game broadcast.

With the Frontier League championship baseball season canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Otters want to bring Evansville Otters baseball and the Bosse Field experience straight to our fans virtually in the safety and comfort of their own homes one more time.

The virtual broadcast will feature a re-broadcast of the August 29, 2019 home game against the Gateway Grizzlies with new commentary. The re-broadcast will include interviews with Frontier League Deputy Commissioner Steve Tahsler, Frontier League Umpire Supervisor Deron Brown, Otters Bench Coach Boots Day, MLB.com's Senior Content Manager Jenifer Langosch, former Otters and MLB pitcher Andrew Werner, former Otters pitcher Andre Simpson from the 2003-05 Otters clubs, and DugoutDish.com founder Chelsea Ladd. There will also be interviews with former Otters broadcasters, among others. The University of Evansville Purple Aces' mascot, Ace Purple, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, and Otters owner Bill Bussing will give his All-Otters Team of players since 2001, the beginning of the Bussing ownership, in an OttersTV segment. Plus, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

See it all on Youtube.com, and be sure to subscribe to the Otters' channel while you're there!

