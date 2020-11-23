Otters Sign Outfielder Amicangelo; Send Cullen to the RailCats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed outfielder and former University of South Carolina Gamecock Anthony Amicangelo to a contract for the 2021 season.

Amicangelo is from Bremerton, Wash. and heads into his first professional season.

"I am very excited to start my professional career and thankful to the Otters for giving me the opportunity," Amicangelo said. "I want to show the organization, teammates, and fans that I am a hard worker. I want to show that I take care of my business on and off the field."

"I want to play in Major League Baseball someday, and I have been fortunate enough to see up close what it takes to get there. I want to prove I belong and can help us win games."

In his latest baseball season, Amicangelo is coming off a 2020 spring season at the University of South Carolina, where he made five starts in 14 games played before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In those 14 games, Amicangelo batted .280 with three doubles and four runs in 25 plate appearances.

"I am looking forward to playing baseball again," Amicangelo said. "Once the season starts in 2021 that will be 13 months since the last competitive game I participated in. This game doesn't last forever and I took my last at-bat of the season this past year without knowing it at the time, so I'll try to live in the moment more and enjoy the game."

"I took my last competitive at-bat in early March and shortly after that our entire season was canceled. I plan on training at Driveline in preparation for the season shortly after the new year. I have learned how to make the most out of what resources I have, and I will be ready to take the field come season time."

He spent his sophomore season at Johnson County CC and freshman year at Shoreline CC.

While playing at Johnson County CC, Amicangelo earned NJCAA All-America first team, set a school record with 91 hits in 2019, and had a 24-game hit streak during the middle of the season.

One interesting fact about Amicangelo is that he owns his own mobile auto detailing business.

Meanwhile, the Otters have also sent outfielder Hunter Cullen to the Gary Southshore Railcats of the American Association in a sign-and-trade deal to complete a previous trade.

