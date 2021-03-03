Otters Sign Former Reds Prospect Miles Gordon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Former Cincinnati Reds prospect Miles Gordon signs with the Evansville Otters for 2021.

The Oakville, Ontario native brings with him five seasons of experience with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

"I'm looking forward to competing again with my teammates and winning some ball games," Gordon said. "I've heard nothing but good things about the organization, and I'm excited to get going!"

"A close player from my 1999 championship team from London, Ontario reached out to me to recommend Miles," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "I followed up with some of my Reds contacts to cross check and heard all good things."

The outfielder played for the Arizona League Reds, Pioneer League Billings Mustangs, Florida State League Daytona Tortugas, and the Midwest League Dayton Dragons from 2015-2019.

Overall, with the Reds organization, Gordon batted .242 with 13 home runs and 99 RBIs in 908 at-bats. In 253 games played, Gordon scored 130 runs, had 68 totals extra-base hits, and swiped 47 bags.

"Miles should prove to be a dynamic player in the Frontier league, an exceptional athlete with plus speed and should secure our outfield defensively," McCauley added. "He will definitely be a top of the order guy, looking for him to get on base and use his speed to get into scoring position for the guys hitting behind him."

"I'm a high energy guy, always rooting for the guy next to me and like to keep it light," Gordon stated. "I like to have fun whenever I'm around the park. I play hard every night, and I'm itching to get back into a competitive environment."

In his time with the Reds, Gordon played with former Otters pitcher Randy Wynne in Dayton in 2019 and roomed with former Otters outfielder Logan Taylor in 2018.

Gordon was drafted by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School in Oakville, Ontario.

"Miles had some really great years earlier in his Reds career, but he may have gotten away from what got him drafted in the fourth round," McCauley said.

"We were happy to hear he was working with respected hitting guys to get back to his old self. He will definitely continue to improve under hitting coach Bobby Segal's watch, and in talking with Miles, his approach is very similar to Bobby's philosophy."

