Otters Set Game Times for 2020 Season at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced game times for the 2020 regular season schedule and home schedule at Bosse Field.

The Otters will play 48 regular season games at Bosse Field, starting with Opening Weekend May 15-17 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

Game times for the regular season are as follows:

Tuesday through Saturday are at 6:35 p.m.

Sunday games in May and August (5/17, 5/24, 8/9, 8/16, 8/23) are at 12:35 p.m.

Sunday games in June and July (6/14, 6/28, 7/12) are at 5:05 p.m.

The Otters will host four exhibitions leading up to Opening Weekend. Exhibition games on May 6 and May 13 will be Education Day games against the Black Sox professional traveling team each day. Both games will start at 10 a.m. The Otters will also have home exhibitions May 2 against Florence and May 8 against Southern Illinois at 6:35 p.m.

Evansville will have a midweek day game June 24 against the Windy City Thunderbolts with first pitch at 11 a.m.

The full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Tickets will go on-sale at a later date.

For more information, or to purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

