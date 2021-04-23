Otters Select Urbaez in Dispersal Draft

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In Thursday's Frontier League Dispersal Draft, the Evansville Otters selected infielder Jackie Urbaez with the fourth overall pick off the Ottawa Titans' roster.

Urbaez, from Miami, Fla., is a utility infielder and switch-hitter who spent 2019 with the Milwaukee Brewers organization, splitting time between the Carolina Mudcats of the High-A Carolina League and the Brewers Blue of the Rookie Arizona League.

In only 57 games, Urbaez had 38 hits, ten of those for extra bases, with 24 runs scored, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases.

"Urbaez was one of the players available we were really hopeful to get, and fortunately we had a high draft spot to select him," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"Frontier League coaches and scouts have given him high praise on his potential in this league, and he fills a need for us on our roster. We can't wait to see him on the field in May."

Urbaez was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of St. Thomas University.

Evansville passed with its second selection and 17th overall in the draft order.

The Frontier League conducted its dispersal draft to disseminate players from the rosters of the Trois-Rivières Aigles and the Ottawa Titans, and who are not Canadian citizens, to the 13 U.S.-based teams in the league.

21 total players were selected. Second baseman Trevor Achenbach was the top pick, drafted by the Lake Erie Crushers off the Titans' roster.

Achenbach will be entering his fourth Frontier League season in 2021, spending 2017-19 with the now defunct River City Rascals. A career .282 hitter over 190 professional games, Achenbach was the starting second baseman in the 2019 Frontier League-Can-Am League All-Star Game and helped River City to the 2019 Frontier League championship.

The Canadian citizens who were on the Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres rosters have been assigned to the team representing the Province of Quebec for the 2021 season. These players are RHP Mateos Kekatos, RHP Alex Nolan, INF Elliott Curtis, and INF Taylor Wright from Ottawa and LHP Sam Belisle-Springer, LHP David Gauthier, catcher Morgan Lofstrom, catcher Cole Warken, INF Brendon Dadson, 3B James Smibert, and OF Raphael Gladu.

Players not selected in Thursday's draft will become free agents.

The complete draft list can be seen online at frontierleague.com, and the complete draft can be watched on-demand on the Frontier League's Facebook page.

The Frontier League will host its primary tryout camp and draft May 10-11 from Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio, home of the Lake Erie Crushers.

Founded for the 1993 season, the Frontier League is the largest and longest running independent professional baseball league. An official Partner League of Major League Baseball, the Frontier League features 16 clubs stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Frontier League annually moves the most players into Major League Baseball organizations of any of the MLB Partner Leagues.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

