Otters Re-Sign Outfielder Baez

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced Friday morning the re-signing of Jeffrey Baez.

Baez was a solid bat for the Otters in 2022, batting .243 and playing in 82 of the Otters' 96 games. He had 10 doubles, 2 triples and eight home runs in the 2022 campaign.

Baez was a 2021 midseason acquisition for the Otters, being acquired in a trade with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association. For the Otters, Baez batted .319 with 14 runs, five doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 24 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases in 22 games played.

Earlier in 2021 with Kane County, Baez hit .296 with 41 runs, 12 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, 49 RBIs, and eight stolen bases in 65 games played.

Originally from Venezuela, Baez spent eight years in the Chicago Cubs organization from 2011-18, reaching as high as Double-A with the Tennessee Smokies. Baez spent 2019 with Jackson, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Overall, in the minors, Baez batted .258 with 416 runs, 661 hits, 125 doubles, 26 triples, 71 home runs, 320 RBIs, and 212 stolen bases.

