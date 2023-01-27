Grizzlies Sign Gabe Holt for 2023 Season

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed infielder Gabe Holt for the upcoming 2023 season.

Holt comes to the Grizzlies with an impressive set of credentials on the field, having advanced up to Double-A in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. In 81 games with the Biloxi Shuckers in 2022, he drove in 17 runs while smacking 11 doubles and stealing 10 bases in 13 attempts. He also was the fifth-toughest hitter in all of Minor League Baseball to strike out, whiffing just 25 times in 312 plate appearances (8%).

The Warner Robins, Georgia native enjoyed an outstanding season in 2021 between Biloxi and Single-A Carolina, batting .283 with 102 hits, 73 runs scored, 16 doubles, 40 RBIs, and 17 stolen bases in 19 attempts, while also walking 68 times in 97 games for a .403 on-base percentage.

A 7th-round selection by the Brewers in 2019, Holt starred for two seasons at Texas Tech University, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors in both years as well as the 2018 Big 12 Freshman of the Year award while helping the Red Raiders to back-to-back appearances in the College World Series.

Overall, over 125 games in his two years in Lubbock, he batted .333 with a .425 on-base percentage, 28 doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 79 RBIs, 177 total hits, 123 runs scored, and 57 stolen bases while only being caught five times. He also walked more times (75) than he struck out (63), and hit safely in 104 of the 125 games while reaching base safely in a whopping 118 of 125 contests.

"Gabe is a high-energy guy both on and off the field," Grizzlies manager Steve Brook said. "He brings the kind of spark that is contagious both in the lineup and on the defensive end. I'm excited to see what he can do with the Grizzlies in 2023 and in the Frontier League. We would love to be another positive step in his journey to the big leagues."

