Otters' Preseason Tryouts Canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced that the 2021 preseason tryouts originally scheduled for Apr. 23 and Apr. 25 in Allentown, Pa. and Evansville, Ind., respectively, are canceled.

The tryouts were canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Any player who registered for the canceled tryouts will be contacted with more information and will receive a full refund.

The canceled tryouts have no effect on the Frontier League's tryout camp and draft in May or the start of the 2021 season. Both will go on as scheduled with the Frontier League regular season starting May 27.

The Frontier League's tryout camp and draft will take place May 10-11 at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio, home of the Lake Erie Crushers.

Prospects should stay tuned for more information that will be provided later about future tryout camps.

The Otters will host a post-draft tryout later this summer, and more information on that tryout will be posted soon.

The Evansville Otters apologize for any inconvenience and hope to see these players on the field soon.

If any players who registered for the Allentown or Evansville tryout have any questions, contact Andy McCauley via email at andymac22@aol.com.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It operates mostly in cities that are not served by Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is not affiliated with either. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

