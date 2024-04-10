Otters, Fifth Third Bank Announce Revamped Family Nights

April 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Fifth Third Bank are excited to announce a new version of Fifth Third Bank Family Nights, which will take place at every Tuesday home Otters game at Bosse Field this summer.

"It's a great day to root for the Evansville Otters," said Fifth Third Bank Vice President of Regional Marketing & Communications Carrie Hagovsky. "Fifth Third is proud to once again support and help enhance Family Nights at Bosse Field. Getting your family to the park for a fun evening out at an affordable price makes for a wonderful summer outside!"

Debuting last season, Fifth Third Bank Family Nights are a great way to get the whole family out to Bosse Field at a low price.

Each Tuesday home game, all fans can take advantage of general admission tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, peanuts, bottled water and 12oz Busch Light drafts, all for just $2 each!

No package is required to buy to take advantage of these deals, as fans across the ballpark can capitalize on a cheaper night at Bosse Field.

The 2024 season is just weeks away! For more information on group or season tickets, call 812-435-8686 or visit evansvilleotters.com. Single game tickets go on sale next Monday, April 15.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.