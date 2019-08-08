Otters Complete Home Sweep of Crushers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters capitalized on their offensive opportunities Thursday night as they beat the Lake Erie Crushers 5-2 to complete the three-game sweep at Bosse Field.

The Otters were searching to provide offensive run support and did just that behind starter Tyler Beardsley.

Both starting pitchers settled in the first inning with a scoreless frame for each side, but both teams matched each other with a run in the second inning.

In the top of the second, Lake Erie had runners on first and second with one out when Karl Ellison doubled to score Jake Vieth from second base.

The Otters tied the game right back at one when Hunter Cullen hit a two-out RBI single with runners on first and second in the bottom half of the inning.

Evansville grabbed a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth as Cullen delivered with his second RBI knock of the night, driving in Dakota Phillips and Jack Meggs.

The Otters extended their advantage to 4-1 on an RBI single by Meggs in the bottom of the fifth.

In the top of the sixth, the Crushers had an opportunity to get back in the game with the bases loaded and one out, but Beardsley struck out consecutive batters to strand the bases loaded.

Meggs extended the Otters' lead further with his second RBI of the night, pushing the Otters' lead to 5-1 after seven innings.

The Crushers would bring it back to a three-run deficit on Jack Vieth's solo home run in the top of the eighth inning off Otters reliever Michael Gizzi, who was in his second inning of work.

Otters reliever Cam Opp closed out the game in the top of the ninth, earning his first save of the season.

Beardsley picked up the win, moving his record to 7-3, after going 6.2 innings pitched with 12 strikeouts while surrendering just one run.

Lake Erie starter Jake Repavich took the loss, moving his record to 4-5, after pitching six innings and allowing four runs.

Offensively, Elijah MacNamee went 2-3 with three runs, Meggs was 3-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Cullen was 2-3 with three RBIs.

Concluding the homestand, the Otters will travel to Washington, Pa. to begin a three-game series over the weekend against the Washington Wild Things Friday.

First pitch for Friday's series opener is at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Broadcast coverage can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or WUEV.org with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

Evansville will return home for a six-game homestand next week Aug. 13-18 against the River City Rascals and the Gateway Grizzlies.

Next week's promotions include $2 Tuesday, Bud Light Thirsty Thursday, St. Vincent Night, Breast Cancer Awareness Night and postgame fireworks by Marathon, and Mascot Day.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

