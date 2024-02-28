Otters Add Four Newcomers to 2024 Roster

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters continue building the 2024 roster with the signings of Clayton Keyes, David Mendham, Chris Davis and Mitchell Balint.

Clayton Keyes, a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, joins the Otters for his first season of professional baseball. The outfielder played collegiately in 2022 at Southeastern University in Florida, helping the Fire win the 2022 NAIA World Series. He hit for a .175 average, stealing 10 bases and drawing 18 walks.

David Mendham hails from Dorchester, Ontario, Canada and joins the Otters for his first full season of pro ball. Mendham spent 14 games in 2023 with the Ottawa Titans, hitting for a .163 average in his first taste of professional baseball. Prior to his stint with the Titans, Mendham was a three-year Division I player in the SEC and Big 12.

Chris Davis, from Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, joins the Otters after a pair of seasons in the United Shore League with the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers. In 2023, he hit for a .325 average with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 45 games. Prior to his time with the Beavers, Davis was a six-year NCAA Division I player. In four seasons with Princeton from 2017 to 2020, he hit for a .248 average and was named team captain in '19 and '20. Despite not seeing the field much in 2021 with Duke, he was named a team captain by his peers entering the 2022 season and played in 41 games in his final collegiate season. Davis is the son of Rece Davis, host of ESPN's College Gameday.

Kade Lancour comes to Evansville from Nekoosa, Wisconsin and prepares for his first professional baseball opportunity. After a pair of seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Lancour finished his collegiate career with the University of Illinois-Chicago in 2023. In 15 starts for the Flames, he put together a 6-4 record with a 6.72 ERA. In 65.1 innings of work, he struck out 42 and allowed an opponents batting average of .283.

The 2024 season is right around the corner. For information on season or group tickets, call 812-435-8686. Single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

