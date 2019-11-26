Otters Acquire and Sign DeJesus for 2020 Season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have acquired and signed infielder Andy DeJesus to a contract for the 2020 season.

DeJesus was acquired in a trade with the Gary Southshore Railcats of the American Association for a player to be named later.

The infielder is from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and brings experience with him to the Otters.

DeJesus has been with the Railcats since 2016 following his collegiate career with the Indiana State Sycamores of the Missouri Valley Conference.

"Andy is an experienced ball player that should compete for a starting job," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "His ability as a switch-hitter will give us flexibility in our lineup."

"What excites me the most is to be given the chance to play baseball at a great competitive level in Evansville," DeJesus said. "I'm excited to get the chance to show my abilities and skills, and to give it my all every day."

DeJesus was also a member of the 2015 Prospect League championship team with the Terre Haute Rex, which was led by current Otters hitting coach Bobby Segal.

"A switch-hitting, middle infielder, Andy is extremely dedicated to furthering his future in the game," Segal said.

Segal mentioned that DeJesus has gotten bigger, faster, and stronger physically since he last worked with him on the Terre Haute Rex.

"He is extremely focused and is not afraid to put the work in," Segal said. "He will be an asset on both sides of the ball, as his athleticism allows him to play multiple positions on the field."

In four seasons with Gary Southshore, led by former Frontier League and Evansville Otters manager Greg Tagert, DeJesus batted .260 with 101 runs scored, 29 doubles, seven triples, nine home runs, 96 RBIs, 33 stolen bases and 43 walks.

Defensively, DeJesus spent most of his playing time in the infield at second base, shortstop and third base.

"Offensively, he is an aggressive presence at the plate and will give competitive at-bats, but he remains a passionate individual who takes a lot of pride in his defense," Segal said.

Collegiately, DeJesus played his first two seasons at Iowa Central before transferring to Indiana State.

With the Sycamores for his junior and senior seasons, DeJesus posted a .282 batting average with 63 runs, 32 extra-base hits, 36 RBIs, and a .971 fielding percentage.

"I consider myself a scrappy player, finding a way to get it done to end the game with a win," DeJesus said. "I really enjoy doing the unexpected."

Evansville will host Opening Night from Bosse Field against the Gateway Grizzlies May 15 at 6:35 p.m. Preseason exhibitions will begin May 2 for the Otters. The annual Education Day games will be May 6 and May 13 at 10 a.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

