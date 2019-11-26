Gateway Grizzlies Hire New Pitching Coach

November 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release





SAUGET, Ill - The Gateway Grizzlies have hired former River City Rascals manager Steve Brook as their next pitching coach. Brook has spent the last ten seasons as the manager of the River City Rascals in the Frontier League.

During his tenure, Brook lead River City to a record of 542-415 (.566). The Rascals brought home the Frontier League title twice over the course of Brook's regime (2010, 2019). Under Brook, the Rascals finished with a record under .500 only once. River City appeared in the Frontier League championship six times during that span.

"Steve Brook and I have competed against each other for many years as both players and managers in the Frontier League. We are two of the most tenured people in the Frontier League and have been a part of the growth of the Frontier League almost since its inception. Ironically, this growth has now allowed us to work together towards the same goal, a Frontier League Championship. He's very accomplished and I look forward to working alongside him this season. His experience as a manager, pitching coach, and Frontier League recruiter will help our club immensely."

Before his managerial career Brook spent four seasons as a starting pitcher in the Frontier League with River City (2004-2007). He racked up an impressive 33 wins during his tenure and posted a career 4.14 ERA. Brook was named an all-star in 2005 and 2006.

Brook had this to say, "I am beyond excited to begin this new chapter of my career with the Gateway Grizzlies. I'm so thankful for the opportunity to work alongside Phil Warren and the entire Gateway family. The St. Louis community has become my home, and I look forward to helping the Grizzlies reach a new pinnacle of success both on and off the field."

Brook will make his Grizzlies debut on May 14th when the Grizzlies host the Evansville Otters for their season opener.

