Otters Accepting Internship Applications for 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have listed multiple paid summer internships for the 2022 season at Bosse Field.

As an intern at Bosse Field, selected applicants will receive an incredible experience, learning the everyday happenings of a minor league baseball team.

At this time, the Otters will have internships available in box office/ticketing, group hospitality and sales, marketing/community relations, groundskeeping, broadcasting, and stadium/food and beverage operations.

Learning more information and applying can be done at teamworkonline.com.

Those interested also can send a cover letter and resume to:

Evansville Otters

Attn: Internship Program

23 Don Mattingly Way

Evansville, IN 47711

Interviews will start in the coming weeks.

For more information, email Travis Painter at tpainter@evansvilleotters.com.

Specific details regarding the 2022 Frontier League championship season will be announced as they develop.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

