Ottawa Takes Out ThunderBolts in Series Opener

CRESTWOOD, IL -The Ottawa Titans scored in the first three innings and the ThunderBolts weren't able to mount a threat as they fell in the opener of a weekend series 10-1 at Ozinga Field Friday night.

Jason Dicochea's RBI single in the top of the first inning gave Ottawa (32-32) the lead right off the bat. The Titans then took advantage of Javier Reynoso's control issues in the second. After two walks and a single loaded the bases, they got their second run on a fielder's choice.

The Titans created some separation in the third inning, plating runs on a Sicnarf Loopstok RBI double and Taylor Wright RBI single.

The ThunderBolts (26-37) had just one serious scoring threat in the early innings. A Peyton Isaacson double and Jake Boone single put runners at the corner with one out in the second but they didn't score. Those were the only two hits allowed by Damon Casetta-Stubbs in his six innings.

Ottawa scored three more runs in the fifth. David Mendham's two-run double was the big blow of the inning that made the score 7-0.

Loopstok homered in the seventh inning to spark another three-run rally and make it 10-0.

The Bolts finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Isaacson walked and moved to third on a Boone base hit. Dan Robinson sent a sharp single into right field to score Isaacson and snap the shutout.

Casetta-Stubbs (4-3) didn't allow a run as he picked up the win. Reynoso (2-1) gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings and took the loss.

Game Two of the series is set for Saturday night at Ozinga Field. Former White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be on the organ all night as the Bolts look to end their losing streak at five. Taylor Sugg (4-3, 3.56) gets the start for Windy City against former ThunderBolt Zac Westcott (4-5, 4.78). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 and the broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

