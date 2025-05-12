Sports stats



CPL Atletico Ottawa

Ottawa Stars Set New League Record on CPL Matchweek 6: OS MATCH NIGHT

May 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video


#CanPL | : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics



Canadian Premier League Stories from May 12, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central