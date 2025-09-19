Ottawa Needs to Make a Statement this Weekend against Forge
Published on September 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Buckle up for a huge match on Sunday
With just five weeks left in the #CanPL regular season, this weekend's game between Atletico Ottawa and Forge FC will be a difference-maker in the race for the CPL Shield
Watch our full #TheChase segment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?vêow5fPv0hY
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
