Atlético Ottawa Still Fresh after Road Trip in 5-3 Victory over FC Supra du Québec

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - On four days' rest and following back-to-back road matches in British Columbia last week, Atlético Ottawa showed no signs of fatigue with a five star performance back at home under Interim Head Coach Drew Beckie.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa ran riot in the second half claiming a comeback victory over FC Supra du Quebec in their first ever visit to TD Place (final score: 5-3).

Score: 0-1. The visitors opened the score through Sean Rea's deflected shot from outside of the box (3').

Score: 1-1. Jean-Aniel Assi's powerful right foot strike levelled the score following great work down the left side by Joaquim Coulanges (29').

Score: 1-2. A header by Ousanne Boughanmi from a free-kick allowed Supra to regain the lead (38').

Score: 1-3. A defensive error gifted Loïc Kwemi Supra's third goal on the stroke of half-time (45').

Score: 2-3. Fantastic build-up play down the right side led to Manu Aparicio drawing the score back to within one goal with a close-range header from a Santiago López cross (48').

Score: 3-3. Ballou Tabla levelled the game with a close-range right-footed effort after cutting inside the defender (68').

Score: 4-3. Second-half substitute Emi García gave Ottawa the lead for the first time with ten minutes to go, acrobatically turning the ball into the net from within the six-yard area (79').

Score: 5-3. Garcia further extended the Ottawa lead after dispossessing the FC Supra keeper and finishing into the empty net (90+8).

Atlético Ottawa commemorated all-time appearance leader Ballou Tabla on pitch before the match, as he was presented a trophy by GM JD Ulanowski and CEO Manuel Vega.

Tabla grabbed a goal to extend his scoring streak to three matches in the Canadian Premier League, his longest ever streak in the competition.

Emiliano Garcia played the role of super sub, entering the game in the 62' minute and claiming two goals and an assist as part of an explosive second-half team performance from Atleti.

Today's match headlined the CPL's Red and White Out Initiative in support of the CANMNT and soccer within our country as Canada gets set to host the Fifa World Cup this coming week.

Former Atletico player and current assistant coach Drew Beckie grabbed his first ever coaching victory assuming the role of interim head coach for this match.

Atlético returns to TD Place on Saturday, July 4 (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer) against Cavalry FC in a rematch of the 2025 North Star Cup Final.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 9, 2026

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