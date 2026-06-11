Meet Atlético Ottawa's World Cup Experts

Published on June 11, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The following Atlético Ottawa players and staff members are available to speak to the media regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additional spokespersons are available upon request.

Name: Manuel Aparicio

Role: Midfielder and Club Captain (#10)

Languages: English, Spanish

Bio:

Aparicio (30) is an Argentine-born Canadian midfielder and a product of Toronto FC's Academy system, having played for TFC Reserves and TFC II. Aparicio has two (2) caps for the Canadian Men's National Team, having made his debut at 19 years old against Colombia under Head Coach Benito Flores. He has won the North Star Cup with Pacific FC (2021) and Atlético Ottawa (2025).

Name: Ballou Tabla

Role: Forward and Co-Captain (#13)

Languages: English, French

Bio:

Ballou Tabla (27) is an Ivorian-born Canadian forward and a product of CF Montréal's Academy system. Tabla has two (2) caps for the Canadian Men's National Team and has won the CPL Shield (2022) and the North Star Cup (2025) with Atlético Ottawa. Previously, Tabla played for FC Barcelona B in between two spells with CF Montréal in Major League Soccer (MLS) and Manisa FK in Turkey's Second Tier. He is also Atlético Ottawa's record appearance holder (110 appearances).

Name: Romuald Peiser

Role: Goalkeeper Coach and Assistant Coach

Languages: English, French, Portuguese, German

Bio:

Peiser (46) is a French-Swiss dual national and formerly a product of Paris Saint-Germain's Academy system. During his playing career, Peiser spent time in France, Germany, Switzerland and Portugal (where he won the Portuguese Cup) before joining Ottawa Fury in the North American Soccer League (NASL). He won the NASL Soccer Bowl with San Francsico Delta's in 2016/17. Following his retirement, Peiser joined CF Montréal's coaching staff as Goalkeeper Coach and moved back to Ottawa ahead of the 2025 CPL season, where he won the North Star Cup. Peiser has also been selected as part of the coaching staff for the Canadian Women's National Team during the June 2026 international window.

Name: Noah Abatneh

Role: Defender and Co-Captain (#23)

Languages: English, French, Italian

Bio:

Noah Abatneh (21) is a Canadian defender with experience in Italy with AS Roma Youth and Lazio U17-U19. Finalist for the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Best Canadian U-21 Player of the Year award in 2024 and 2025, as well as Defender of the Year in 2025, Abatneh won the North Star Cup with Atlético Ottawa last November. He earned his first call-up to the Canadian Men's National Team in January 2026, featuring in a friendly match against Guatemala.

Name: Sergei Kozlovskiy

Role: Defender (#84)

Languages: English, French

Bio:

Kozlovskiy (17) is one of the most highly rated young Canadian talents in the CPL and a product of CF Montréal's Academy system. He is the former Captain of the Canadian U-17 team (12 appearances, four goals) and is currently representing Canada's U-20 program at the Maurice Revello Tournament. Kozlovskiy has featured 32 times since his professional debut in 2025, winning the North Star Cup with Atlético Ottawa last November.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 11, 2026

Meet Atlético Ottawa's World Cup Experts - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.