Gomes Joins Atleti as Assistant Coach

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Alexandre Gomes has been named Assistant Coach for Atlético Ottawa on a guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season, with an option through 2028.

Gomes, 48, is a Brazilian coach who has spent his professional career in Brazil and Mexico, with clubs such as Univassouras Artsul FC, Resende FC and Banhu Atlético Clube.

Assistant Coach Drew Beckie, 35, remains Interim Head Coach for Atlético Ottawa, with the process of naming a permanent Head Coach in its final phase.

Additionally, local coach Ibrahim Soukary has been promoted to Strength and Conditioning Coach following Assistant Coach Alex Baró's departure. Soukary, 31, joined Atlético ahead of the 2026 CPL season as Head of Athletic Development and Return to Performance.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2026

Gomes Joins Atleti as Assistant Coach - Atletico Ottawa

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