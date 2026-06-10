Atlético Ottawa Forward Ballou Tabla Commemorated as Record Appearance Holder

Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Ballou Tabla

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa forward Ballou Tabla(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa yesterday commemorated forward Ballou Tabla for becoming the club's record appearance holder.

Tabla, 27, has played 111 matches for Atlético across all competitions following Tuesday's match against FC Supra du Québec at TD Place. The previous record was held by former goalkeeper Nathan Ingham (109 matches).

"I am at home here, I feel really good," said Ballou Tabla, Forward, Atlético Ottawa. "The staff we had last year brought a new mentality and created a new legacy. This has motivated me even more to push every day for the team, and I thank the whole group for having that same mentality. I'm excited for the future of this club and my life in this city."

A product of the CF Montréal Academy, Tabla has also represented the Canadian Men's National Team on two occasions.

"I am so proud to see what he's become to this day," said Drew Beckie, Interim Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "We know all the talent he possessed as a youngster; he has worked so hard and dedicated his life to his passion and has grown immensely in maturity in the past couple of years. He's a leader now, he's someone who makes a difference every day, and we're confident he will continue to do so. He is Mr. Atlético Ottawa."

Having arrived ahead of the 2022 Canadian Premier League (CPL), Tabla led Ottawa to the CPL Shield and a first playoff final - hosted at TD Place in front of 15,000 fans. Following a spell in Turkey's second tier in 2023, Tabla returned in 2024 and scored 13 goals last season as Atleti won the playoffs and lifted the North Star Cup at TD Place.

Tabla is also the club's assist leader (15) and the active player with the most goals scored (27) across all competitions.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from June 10, 2026

Atlético Ottawa Forward Ballou Tabla Commemorated as Record Appearance Holder - Atletico Ottawa

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