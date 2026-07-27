Ottawa Forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau Scores Late Winner in Debut for Atlético at TD Place

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau launches a shot

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa forward Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau launches a shot(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's local attacker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored a 96th-minute winner on his homecoming to The Capital.

Fleuriau Chateau, 24, was born and raised in Ottawa and was unveiled as a new Atlético player on Friday, July 24. He made his debut in the 63rd minute and scored a last-gasp winning goal for his hometown club with his first-ever shot.

"It is the kind of stuff that dreams are made of," said Fleuriau Chateau, Forward, Atlético Ottawa. "It's been a tough past six months for me on a personal level, just with not getting the opportunities I've been working hard for, but at the end of the day everything happens for a reason.

"I'm delighted to be back playing, and to do it in front of my friends, my family and the incredible soccer supporters in our city is a great privilege. When the time came to make my next move, coming back home to Ottawa was a no-brainer. I'm here now, and I want to score many more goals for these fans and for this club."

Atlético Ottawa had taken the lead in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time through Emiliano García, but fell behind to two unanswered goals from recently appointed Head Coach Terry Dunfield's Pacific FC. With the clock running down, Ballou Tabla levelled the score in the 76th minute - taking him to the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Golden Boot Race.

Recently appointed Head Coach Gustavo Leal's side thrilled a crowd of over 5,000 supporters when local forward Fleuriau Chateau fired a left-footed shot beyond the diving Sean Melvin (former Atlético goalkeeper) and capped off the celebrations with a signature backflip and frenzied celebrations at TD Place.

"It's so important for us to get this result here and the three points," said Gustavo Leal, Head Coach, Atlético Ottawa. "In the past few days, Nicolas [Fleuriau Chateau] had been hitting the ball so hard in training, and I told him, if you get a chance on the weekend, you have to hit the ball as hard as you can with that strong left foot. He's a team player who is always willing to help even in defensive actions.

"We need to enjoy this win and then start to think about Vancouver FC next week. The title race for the Canadian Premier League Regular Season is still wide open, and these three points continue to keep us within touching distance. Our goal remains the same, defend our North Star Cup triumph. As a group, we are finding solutions on the field and from the bench. Step by step, this group is getting better and better."

This was Leal's first win as Atleti Head Coach in his second match in charge, having been announced ahead of last Friday's clash with Inter Toronto FC (final score: 1-1). Atlético Ottawa has moved into 3rd place in the CPL table (21 points, 6W-3D-5D) at the halfway mark of the 2026 season.

Fleuriau Chateau, who played his youth soccer for West Ottawa Soccer Club (WOSC), is a graduate of the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy (Major League Soccer) and most recently played for Galway United in Ireland's first tier.

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Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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