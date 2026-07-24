Atlético Ottawa Signs Ottawa-Born Striker Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed the signing of Ottawa-born attacker Nicolas Fleurieau Chateau to a Standard Player Contract guaranteed through the 2027 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season with an option for 2028.

Fleurieau Chateau, 24, brings Major League Soccer experience, having made four appearances for the Vanoucver Whitecaps in America's first tier as well as 10 appearances for Vancouver Whitecaps II in MLS Next Pro, where he scored 10 goals and provided five assists.

"I've been gone for six or seven years and just to have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family is amazing," said Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau, Forward, Atlético Ottawa. "Obviously I'm from around here and to come to Ottawa is really special. I was looking for my next move, and it was hard to say no when the option to come home came up. I'm a very fast and powerful striker who likes to be pretty direct as well. You can ask anyone; I can shoot from all angles. I never hesitate to take a shot."

Ottawa-native Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau chases down the ball as Atlético Ottawa trains at TD Place.

Friday, July 24, 2026

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Credit: Philippe Larivière, Atlético Ottawa

Most recently, Fleurieau Chateau played for Galway United FC in Ireland's First Tier and has also played in Finland's First Tier with Vaasan Palloseura (on loan from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025). In Finland, Fleurieau Chateau scored seven goals and provided five assists in 25 appearances.

"Nic will bring a lot of energy to our attacking line, he presses from the front and has a good eye for goal," said J.D. Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "This move to the Canadian Premier League is a great opportunity for him. He's a local guy that's passionate about playing for his local club and very motivated to make the most of his time with Atlético."

Locally, Fleurieau Chateau played for FC Capital United Soccer Club and West Ottawa Soccer Club as a youth soccer player in Ottawa, having also considered a career as a Canadian Football player in high school. The English-French bilingual forward is available for selection on Sunday against Pacific FC at TD Place (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN) and will wear number 21.







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