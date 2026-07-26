Ottawa native, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scores stoppage time winnner in Atleti debut against Pacific FC

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa win at home against Pacific FC with a dramatic stoppage time goal as they earn their first win under new Head Coach Gustavo Leal.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa came from behind to grab a victory against Pacific FC with Ottawa native Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scoring on his debut off the bench. (final score: 3-2).

Score: 1-0. Emiliano García taps in the first goal of the match on a rebound off of the Pacific keeper right at the stroke of Half-Time (45+6').

Score: 1-1. Alejandro Díaz tied the game at start of the second half on a Penalty Kick following an FVS review (53').

Score: 1-2. Marco Bustos doubled the visitors goals to take the lead in the second half on a first time strike inside the penalty area assisted by Yann Toualy (61').

Score: 2-2. Ballou Tabla scored his 7th of the season on a quick counter attack from the Home team that tied the game (76').

Score: 3-2. Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau scored a brilliant debut solo goal to win the game for Atlético Ottawa on his return to his hometown (90+6').

Atleti's newest signing, Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau made his debut for his hometown club scoring the winner deep into stoppage time.

The Ottawa native, and Vancouver Whitecaps academy product, Fleuriau Chateau signed for Atleti two days prior after a stint in Ireland's top division for Galway United.

Gustavo Leal claimed his first victory as head coach for Atlético Ottawa and remains undefeated through his first two games in charge.

Atleti put in a spirited comeback fight and claim their eight point from a losing position this season.

Ballou Tabla extends scored his seventh goal of the CPL season and continues to sit amongst the top scorers in the league this year.

Emiliano Garcia opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season and became the first Atleti striker to start a match and score.

Atlético Ottawa will return to TD Place on Saturday August 8th (KO 1pm) for their Nickelodeon sponsored Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Night presented by Nickelodeon taking on Halifax Wanderers FC.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 26, 2026

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