Atlético Ottawa Tie 1-1 with Inter Toronto FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa draw to Inter Toronto FC in the first match played at TD Place for new Head Coach Gustavo Leal.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético were dominant on the offensive end but ultimately settled for a point against Ontario rivals Inter Toronto FC in Gustavo Leal's first match. (final score: 1-1).

Score: 1-0. Ballou Tabla opened the scoring with a right footed first time shot inside the box assisted by Joaquim Coulanges (54').

Score: 1-1. Julian Altobelli tied the game straight after kick off assisted by Béni Badibanga (56').

Atlético Ottawa's starting XI today (avg. age 24 years 184 days) was their youngest in a Canadian Premier League game this season.

Heading in to the match Atlético topped the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) under-21 domestic minutes leaderboard with 1,358 minutes.

Ottawa played their first match under new Head Coach Gustavo Leal who officially signed for the club earlier in the day on a deal that keeps him in the nation's capital through the 2027 CPL season.

Gustavo is the first ever Brazilian Head Coach in CPL History and today claimed his first ever CPL point.

Atleti defender Sergei Kozlovskiy put in an impressive display following the announcement of his call up to Canada's Men's Under-20 squad to compete in the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship in Mexico.

Defender Julian Dunn made his debut for the club coming in as a sub in the 82nd minute coming on to replace Kozlovskiy.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Sunday July 26th (KO 2pm) for their Nickelodeon sponsored Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Night presented by Nickelodeon taking on Pacific FC.

Attendance: 4691







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 17, 2026

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