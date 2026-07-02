Tabla Lifts Atlético Ottawa over Halifax Wanderers FC 3-1

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ballou Tabla was the star of the show as Atlético Ottawa stunned Halifax Wanderers FC on the East Coast during a Canada Day clash. Atlético returned to Canadian Premier League action (CPL) for the first time since the World Cup break, with Tabla scoring two goals on either side of an assist for Gabriel Antinoro.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa's first-half display blew away the Halifax Wanderers (final score: 3-1).

Score: 1-0. Ballou Tabla opened the score with a left-footed effort from the top of the box, into the bottom corner, having been set up by Erling Myklebust (3').

Score: 2-0. Tabla then turned provider, assisting Gabriel Antinoro who smashed the ball into the top corner following a quick breakaway (26').

Score: 3-0. Atlético's third was scored by Tabla from the penalty spot after Jonantán Villal was brought down in the Halifax penalty area (36').

Score: 3-1. Tavio Ciccarelli pulled one back for the hosts in the second half (68').

Atlético Ottawa remains under the leadership of Interim Head Coach Drew Beckie, who maintains a 100% win record (2W-0D-0L), as new Assistant Coach Alexandre Gomes was announced prior to the match.

Atlético's search for permanent Head Coach has entered its final phase, with more information due in the coming weeks.

Tabla is Ottawa's leading goal scorer in the league this season (5 goals) and is tied as the league's top scorer, having also been commemorated as Atleti's record appearance holder earlier this season.

Atlético returns to TD Place on Saturday, July 4 (KO 4pm ET, live on OneSoccer) against Cavalry FC in a rematch of the 2025 North Star Cup Final.

Kick-off was moved to 4pm earlier this week to avoid a clash with the Canadian Men's National Team as they prepare to face Morocco in the final 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Atlético continues to explore opportunities to provide an enhanced viewing experience of the Canada match at the stadium, with more information due soon.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 1, 2026

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