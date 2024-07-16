Ottawa Black Bears Sign Nathan Grenon to a Two-Year Contract

July 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have signed Nathan Grenon to a two-year contract. Grenon was acquired by the Black Bears on June 6 from the Albany FireWolves in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. The 5'10, 175 lbs., left-handed forward has recorded 92 points (45 goals, 47 assists) over 44 games in the NLL spanning the past three seasons. In 2024, Grenon made an appearance in the NLL final with the Albany FireWolves.

A Stittsville native, Grenon was a member of the Nepean Knights organization in his youth. He spent time with the NCAA's Mercyhurst Lakers and Brampton Excelsiors Jr A team before being drafted by Panther City 11th overall in the 2021 NLL Draft.

"We are very excited to have Nathan signed to a multi-year deal" said Black Bears general manager, Rich Lisk. "We identified certain players in the off season that we felt we needed, and Nathan was at the top of that list. His grit, scoring ability and experience is exactly what we are looking for. Most importantly he fits the character we strive to have in the Black Bears organization."

