Knighthawks' Smith, Gilray Named to Team Canada for 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championship

July 16, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks forward Ryan Smith and transition man Matt Gilray will represent Canada at the 2024 World Lacrosse Box Championships in Utica, NY, in September. Rochester transition man Ryland Rees was also named one of the team's seven alternates.

Set to make his international debut, Smith is fresh off a season in which he achieved career-highs in goals (46), assists (53), points (99) and games played (18). Wearing the red and white of Canada is a dream come true for the Burlington, Ontario, native.

"It's an honor to be named to Team Canada to represent my country and wear the maple leaf for the first time," said Smith. "I am very excited to get together with this group and work toward our goal of winning a gold medal in Utica. I'd also like to thank my family and all the coaches I have had in my career to get me to this point of being able to play for my nation."

Gilray will also represent Canada for the first time. This past season, he won the Knighthawks Defensive Most Valuable Player Award. The Oshawa, Ontario, native finished fourth in the league with a career-high 174 loose balls. In his fifth season in the NLL, he notched seven goals, 14 assists and 21 points.

"This is a great opportunity to play with and against the best in the world. Any time you're able to represent your country is a privilege and something you dream about growing up playing lacrosse. I'm looking forward to getting to work with the guys."

Rees is a member of Canada's player pool. The Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, native recently played for Team Canada at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship. Rees is a former NLL All-Rookie Team member and a three-time winner of the Knighthawks Defensive Player of the Year Award.

"It's an honor anytime you get an opportunity to represent your country," said Rees. "Obviously, I would've liked to be on that 23-man roster, but I have to do what I can to support and watch Canada go for gold."

The Canadians are the five-time defending champions entering the 2024 event in Utica, NY, which will run from Sept. 20 to 29.

