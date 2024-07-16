Ottawa Black Bears at Ottawa Senators Development Camp

The Canadian Tire Centre was full of action on Thursday, July 4, as three of the Ottawa Black Bears players lead the prospects at the Ottawa Senators' development camp through a series of lacrosse drills and games.

Jake Gasperetti, Will Johnston, and Nathan Grenon all took part in a series of engaging drills that allowed for the Senators prospects to let loose and have fun while also learning the basics of lacrosse. Lessons included basic introductions to shooting, passing, and face-offs.

The afternoon allowed for the prospects to have fun together while also learning new skills in the form of a new sport. After every player had learned the fundamentals, the group was split into teams that faced off in a round-robin style tournament of scrimmages.

All around the floor of the Canadian Tire Centre, laughs were heard as players quickly learned lacrosse isn't as easy as it may seem. Between runaway passes and competitive spirits, the prospects were able to get a good workout from the day, too.

Moments like these are not only fun for those involved but serve as great initiatives to grow the game of lacrosse by introducing it to those who have never played.

