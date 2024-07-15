Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Corson Kealey to a One-Year Contract

July 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have re-signed Corson Kealeyto a one-year contract. The 5'11, 180lbs, left-handed forward was drafted by the Rochester Knighthawks 19th overall in the 2021 NLL entry draft.

An Ottawa native, Kealey has played four career NLL games - one with the New York Riptide last season and three with the Albany FireWolves the season prior. In four career games, Kealey, 25, has four points in the form of two goals and two assists.

Between 2018 and 2022, Kealey suited up for the Robert Morris University Colonials lacrosse team of the NCAA. In 63 career games with the Colonials, Kealey scored 133 goals and added 45 assists for a point total of 178.

Kealey also played for the Toronto Beaches of the Ontario Jr. A league between 2015-2019. In 74 games with the beaches, Kealey recorded 95 goals and 103 assists for 198 points. In 12 playoff games with the Beaches, Kealey posted 28 points coming in the form of 16 goals and 12 assists.

"Corson joined our organization last season and we were very impressed with him" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He fit nicely on our left side, and we are looking forward to getting another year of experience under his belt."

