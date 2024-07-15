Looking Back: Jalen Chaster Nets Personal-Best Assist Totals in Year Three

July 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - As one of the team's younger defenseman the past few seasons, Jalen Chaster has somewhat flown under the radar as he's continued to ramp up playing time and his skillset as a whole.

Netting a career-high seven assists amongst his eight points (1g, 7a) as he tied his personal-best point total from the 2022-23 season, Chaster was once again a presence in Colorado's transition game. Bringing cheetah-like speed and an advanced set of silky mitts into the play when surging from one end to another, Chaster gets the green light to push the pace from Head Coach Pat Coyle (who also coached Chaster during his time with the Jr. A Coquitlam Adanacs) more times than not.

And when an odd-man chance isn't presenting itself, he isn't afraid of staying out there for an occasional O-zone shift, either.

Better dispatched on the defensive end most nights, Chaster managed a career-best four-point (1g, 3a) performance April 12 during a late-season showdown against the Philadelphia Wings as he let his legs do the talking. Reminding fans with glimpses of Joey Cupido and Jordan Gilles-like quickness, he's one of the team's most agile and quick-shifting defenseman in any given 5-on-5 set as well.

Knowing the likes of big-body guys like Warren Jeffrey, Brett Craig, Robert Hope and beyond drawing some of the opposition's bigger matchups, Chaster continues to draw, and excel against, aging but still-productive players like Curtis Dickson, Dane Dobbie and beyond.

Having added 64 loose balls, nine caused turnovers and eight blocked shots while accruing just nine penalty minutes in 15 regular season appearances, the Coquitlam, B.C. native will look to build on his productive season when the team returns to action this winter inside the LOUD HOUSE!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media throughout the summer stretch as the team continues to craft its roster for the upcoming 2024-25 NLL campaign.

And with the 2024 NLL Entry Draft quickly approaching this fall, there's plenty of reasons to stay in-tune with the burgundy and black squad!

