Brett Dobson - Overcoming Challenges and Inspiring Success

July 15, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Georgia Swarm News Release







Brett Dobson, a second-year goalie for the Georgia Swarm, is making waves in the lacrosse world since his No. 11 overall selection by the Swarm in the 2022 NLL Entry Draft. His journey to success, however, is not only about athletic prowess, but also about overcoming personal challenges and inspiring others along the way.

Dobson's lacrosse journey began at the tender age of 4 with him showing an early passion for the sport. He credits former player and retired jersey holder Gavin Prout, of the Colorado Mammoth, as well as his old babysitter, John LaFontaine, who played for Saskatchewan and now Albany. Both were inspirations with close ties to his family. Their influences played a significant role in shaping Dobson's determination to excel and his love for lacrosse.

One defining moment in Dobson's young life surfaced when he was diagnosed with Type I Diabetes. Dobson encountered several challenges early on. Instead of letting this condition diminish his athletic dreams, he embraced it and made it his personal challenge to overcome.

Dobson's transition to goalie position allowed him to continue playing and enabled him regulate his insulin levels effectively. Despite the daily challenges of managing diabetes, Dobson remains committed to his sport. He pays closer attetion to his blood sugar levels on game days when excitement can affect him unpredictably. During his athletic career, Dobson aims to inspire young athletes with health conditions, emphasizing the importance of listening to medical professionals, self-monitoring and embracing thier condition. Dobson is using his platform to raise awareness and reassure youth living with Type 1 Diabetes, that they are not alone. Reflecting on his journey of managing diabetes, Dobson advises, "Listen to your doctor, ask a lot of questions, monitor yourself regularly. Know nothing is going to be the same as the person next to you. You are not alone."

Dobson's determination to excel, coupled with his resilience in managing his health condition, sets him apart from other professional athletes. His is a role model and advocate for aspiring athletes facing similar challenges.

Off the field, Dobson enjoys golfing, as well as spending time with his family and significant others. However, he is fully committed to lacrosse and works diligently to improve his game. Coach Comeau commends Dobson's work ethic and describes him as a good goalie with the potential to be great. Dobson's ultimate goal is to win an NLL Championship Title for the Georgia Swarm.

Coach Comeau's praise for Dobson extends beyond his skills on the field, noting his ability to focus and improve continually. "When you're a goaltender, you gotta be a goal fish, and Brett puts it aside a goal allowed quickly," says Coach Comeau. "He's able to captivate his play and is working to get better. He wants to be better and continue to get better."

Brett Dobson's lacrosse journey is a true testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and motivation. His unwavering dedication to achieving greatness both on and off the field is an inspiring reminder that with determination and hard work, any obstacle can be overcome and any dream can become a reality..

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 15, 2024

Brett Dobson - Overcoming Challenges and Inspiring Success - Georgia Swarm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.