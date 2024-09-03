Ottawa 67's Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced, today, that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 home games are now available for purchase.

The regular season festivities start inside the Arena at TD Place on September 27, 2024, against the Niagara IceDogs at 7:00 PM ET. The 67's will host a total of 34 home meetings including five specialty games.

Theme matchups consist of the following:

REDBLACKS Game

October 11, 2024 vs. Brantford Bulldogs at 7:00 PM ET

Join us for an electrifying night of hockey as the Ottawa 67's celebrate REDBLACKS Day! Come decked out in your REDBLACKS gear, cheer on the 67's, and enjoy exclusive game-day activities. It's a sports extravaganza you won't want to miss!

Brian "Killer" Kilrea's 90th Birthday

October 20, 2024 vs. Barrie Colts at 2:00 PM ET

Celebrate a legend with us! The 67's honor Brian "Killer" Kilrea on his birthday at The Arena. It's a special night dedicated to our iconic coach, filled with exciting hockey action and tributes.

Teddy Bear Toss

December 8, 2024 vs. Barrie Colts at 2:00 PM ET

Get ready for the Ottawa 67's Teddy Bear Toss! Bring your plushies to the game and join us in this heartwarming tradition. When the 67's score their first goal, toss your teddy bears onto the ice. All donations go to local charities. Let's fill the rink with generosity and make a difference together!

Family Day

February 17, 2025 vs. North Bay Battalion at 2:00 PM ET

Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day at The Arena with the Ottawa 67's! Celebrate Family Day with exciting hockey action, special activities, and entertainment for all ages.

St.Paddy's Day

March 16, 2025 vs. Kingston Frontenacs at 2:00 PM ET

Come cheer on your Ottawa 67's decked out in green to celebrate St.Paddy's Day at the last home game of the regular season!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.