IceDogs New Club Flex Packs Now Available

September 3, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







The Niagara IceDogs are happy to share a new package for the 2024-2025 season! Club Flex Packs are now available for the upcoming season.

Experience IceDogs hockey in our VIP Club section at a discounted price! See below for our price chart in quantities of 8, 12 and 20 game vouchers.

8 ticket vouchers - $260 (saving $36)

12 ticket vouchers - $372 (saving $72)

20 ticket vouchers - $592 (saving $148)

Just like normal flex packs, the vouchers can be redeemed in a way that fits your needs. Vouchers must be redeemed at the Niagara IceDogs office no later than 2 days in advance of the game of your choice.

If you are interested in purchasing, or if you have any questions please reach out to Steven at s.tomlin@niagaraicedogs.net or 905-687-3641 ext. 222.

You can also purchase the package online.

