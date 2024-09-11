Ottawa 67's Host Free Hockey for All Preseason Game

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's preseason tour continues as they host the North Bay Battalion for their free Hockey For All preseason game on September 20, 2024 at 7:00pm ET, inside The Arena at TD Place.

Come and enjoy a free, fun-filled family event and support your 2024-25 Barber Poles before the start of the regular season. Witness exciting hockey with a mix of veterans and rookies making their home preseason debut in front of the best fans in the league.

Those in attendance can expect inflatable attractions, outdoor games and special appearances by members of the Ottawa REDBLACKS held on the field from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. Everyone is encouraged to stick around after the final buzzer for a 67's autograph session.

