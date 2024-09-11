OHL Announces New Partnership with Sunco Communication and Installation

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Sunco Communication and Installation as the Official Business Communications Partner of the League.

Located across Canada, their mission is to make business communication easier for clients.

"We are excited to welcome Sunco Communication and Installation as the official Business Communications Partner of the OHL," said Matt Gergely, the OHL's Director of Business Operations. "Their reputation for excellence in the communications industry is a great match for the OHL, and we are confident that their support will greatly benefit our League."

Sunco's deep understanding of the sport and commitment to its growth makes them a natural fit for supporting the OHL and its mission.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Ontario Hockey League," said Sean Schoenberger, President of Sunco Communication and Installation. "As huge hockey fans and hockey parents ourselves, we understand how important it is to support organizations like the OHL that play a crucial role in the development of young athletes and the sport as a whole. We look forward to contributing to the league's ongoing success by delivering communication solutions that make a difference both on and off the ice."

Sunco, a recognized leader in managed Telecom and IT solutions, will provide the OHL with a comprehensive suite of services to ensure that the league's communication needs are met with reliability and excellence.

The OHL looks forward to assisting Sunco in their Ontario expansion by offering exposure across the League's broadcast, communications, and digital platforms. We are committed to supporting Sunco as they grow their business footprint in this new market.

For more information on Sunco, visit Sunco.ca.

