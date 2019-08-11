Osprey Can't Outlast Owlz in Tenth, Fall 6-5

August 11, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





OREM, UT - The Missoula Osprey (28-22, 8-4) ended a six-game winning streak Saturday night, falling to Orem (16-34, 3-9), 6-5 in the 10th. Despite the loss, the Osprey remain in first in the North, with Billings postponing to Sunday.

Missoula let a scoring opportunity by in the top of the 10th, when Tristen Carranza reached third, with no one out, but couldn't score. Osprey pitcher Nick Marchese (L, 3-2) entered the game in the bottom of the 10th, allowing the game-winning sacrifice fly.

In a night that seemed to lack the Osprey offense, the bottom of the lineup kept Missoula motoring into the 10th. The eight and nine batters David Sanchez and Jose Reyes finished a combined 4-7, scoring three times and driving in three runs.

Sanchez put the Osprey on the scoreboard with a three-run blast in the 2nd, his first of the season.

On what was a staff night for the Osprey pitching staff, Orem steadily chipped away at the lead. Lefthander Ezequiel De La Cruz allowed two runs on four hits, allowing the Owlz to draw the lead to one.

Fellow-lefty Denson Hull (BS, 1) allowed two runs in one inning, giving the Owlz a 5-3 lead in the 6th.

Answering the bell, the Osprey tallied a run in the 8th, when Francis Martinez got plunked with a pitch with the bases loaded. In the 9th, Reyes scored on an Orem fielding error, tying the game 5-5. A sacrifice fly for the Owlz in the 10th ended a six-game win streak for the Osprey.

The four-game series concludes between Orem and Missoula on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 pm.

The Osprey return to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Friday, August 16, against the Great Falls Voyagers for Jacks Pub Happy Hour, with $2 Mystery Beer on tap, and $3 micro brews from 4-7. All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.