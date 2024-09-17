Osceola Magic Acquire Returning Player Rights for Charlie Brown Jr. from Westchester

September 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Kissimmee, FL - The Osceola Magic have acquired the returning player rights to guard Charlie Brown Jr. from Westchester Knicks in exchange for a pick in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft and the returning player rights to Brandon Williams, General Manager of Osceola Magic Kevin Tiller announced today.

Brown Jr. signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. He played in eight games with New York last season, averaging 0.8 ppg. in 4.6 minpg. and played in 17 games (16 starts) with Westchester, averaging 17.7 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 3.4 apg. and 2.06 stlpg. in 33.4 minpg.

Brown Jr. made the 2024 NBA summer league roster for the Orlando Magic. He played in eight games (two starts), averaging 8.0 ppg., 2.0 rpg. and 1.0 apg. in 18.8 minpg.

Undrafted by an NBA team, Brown Jr. (6'6", 199, 2/2/1997) has appeared in 49 career NBA regular season games (three starts) with Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Philadelphia and New York, averaging 2.0 ppg. and 1.1 rpg. in 8.3 minpg. He also played in 101 career NBA G League regular season games (83 starts) with College Park, Iowa, Delaware and Westchester, averaging 15.4 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 2.7 apg. and 1.65 stlpg. in 30.2 minpg. while shooting .450 (560-1,244) from the field and .311 (155-499) from three-point range.

Brown Jr. played in 63 games (61 starts) during two seasons (2016-19) at Saint Joseph's University, averaging 16.0 ppg., 5.6 rpg. and 1.3 apg. in 34.9 minpg. He was named to the All-Atlantic 10 Second Team in 2018-19.

Williams (6'1", 190, 11/22/1999) played in 13 games (13 starts) last season in Osceola, averaging 23.9 ppg., 5.6 apg. and 4.4 rpg. in 34.4 minpg. before earning an NBA Call-Up to the Dallas Mavericks.

